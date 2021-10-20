For both Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza, Race 3 was a nightmare. Even though the film made good business at the box office, public opinion and critics had an altogether different take on the film.

Time and again, we have heard that all is not well between Remo and Salman after Race 3. There have been reports stating Remo wasn’t in his full control while directing the film. If not directly, the star choreographer-director once confessed that one has to deal with the pressure while directing a star like Salman.

Back in 2018, a couple of months later the release of Race 3, Remo D’Souza was asked if directing a film is a challenging job. Remo said, “Yes.. when your film features big actors but as a director, you have to deal with those challenges otherwise you will not be able to do the direction.”

Remo D’Souza was present at a media event of Dance+ season 4.

Remo even addressed the failure of Race 3 as he quoted, “As a director, I feel bad because I wasn’t able to take that film to a landmark where I have imagined before starting a film. At the same time, I think whatever responsibility had given to me, I tried to do my level best to make that film better and I did everything as per my capability.”

Meanwhile, Remo D’Souza recently broke down on the sets of Dance+ season 6. Contestants gave him a tribute through their performances, where they showed how Remo had started from ground zero and became famous because of his unique dancing style.

The episode also saw director-choreographer Farah Khan, along with the cast of the popular television show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ — Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh & Aishwarya Sharma.

