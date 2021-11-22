Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been earning a fortune at the theatres, ending a dry spell, not just for the film industry but also for the theatre companies who were immensely affected due to the pandemic. In a recent development, the screening of the film was stopped at all Carnival Cinema outlets due to a conflict between the company and Reliance Entertainment. The latest reports also suggest that the problem was resolved on November 22, 2021, bringing the movie back to Carnival theatres.

For the unversed, Sooryavanshi is the latest Rohit Shetty film which has been running successfully at the box office, since its release on November 5, 2021. The film revolves around the life of Veer Sooryavanshi who is the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad in India. The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn, in key roles.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Akshay Kumar-starrer was discontinued at Carnival Cinemas due to the breach of agreement, under which, they were supposed to transfer distributors share to Reliance Entertainment. The transfer reportedly happens twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, but Carnival Cinemas was unable to pay the complete amount at the end of the first week.

They defaulted on the last four days of the first week and subsequently did not pay their share in the second week and weekend either. The report also suggests that Carnival Cinemas has made over 5.44 crores in the first week and around 1.9 crores in the second week, through 66 outlets, situated across the country.

Carnival Cinemas had faced a similar issue when Honsla Rakh, the Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, was discontinued due to defaulted distributor share payment.

According to a follow up report, the screening of Sooryavanshi was resumed at Carnival Cinemas after a detailed discussion between the two parties.

