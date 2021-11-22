John Abraham is all set for his first ever release after the disastrous second wave of COVID. He’s coming to theatres with his Satyameva Jayate 2 and fans are all set to celebrate with taalis and seetis!

Interestingly, SJ2 isn’t John’s first film to release during the pandemic phase. After the first wave slowed down, his Mumbai Saga was released in March 2021. Unfortunately, despite some good reviews, the film failed at the box office as people were scared to visit theatres. Now, John’s SJ2 is all set to rock the big screen, especially after Sooryavanshi’s run, hopes are really high. But wait, there are a lot of hurdles to be crossed, so let’s take a look at them.

The first and the major hurdle in front of John Abraham is that his Satyameva Jayate 2 is clashing with Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. Even though Antim is releasing one day later, logically it’s a clash as it will take away a big chunk of screens. Reportedly, SJ2 is being preferred by single screens owners, but Salman’s name is sure to dent SJ2.

Another competition is Sooryavanshi, despite gearing up for 4th week’s run. No doubt Satyameva Jayate 2 will secure most of the single screens, Akshay Kumar starrer won’t be totally discarded by single screen owners.

The third reason is the occupancy restrictions in theatres of Maharashtra and a couple of states. As Maharashtra is the biggest market for Bollywood, the collections will be affected. However, Sooryavanshi’s run in the state is a ray of hope.

In recent times, John Abraham has delivered his two big hits in the form of Batla House and Satyameva Jayate. Released in 2018, SJ had earned 89.05 crores in India and was a hit. Batla House which was released in 2019 was hit too with a collection of 97.18 crores. Interestingly, both films had to face a clash.

As John Abraham isn’t new to big clashes, let’s see if he crosses the lifetime of his own recent hits and manages to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office.

