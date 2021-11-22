Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 17: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gains Traction On Sunday Though Bang Bang Lifetime Will Have To Wait

It was expected that Sooryavanshi may manage to go past Bang Bang lifetime by the close of the third weekend itself. Though it was always supposed to be a stretch, there was still a chance. Well, this didn’t quite turn out to be the case though as the film’s total so far is relatively lesser at 178.60! crores currently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though the film did find traction on Sunday with 5.33 crores coming in, very limited growth on Saturday (3.77 crores) turned out to be a spanner in the plans. The film should have actually gone past the 4.50 crores number at least if it were to challenge Bang Bang numbers of 181 crores but when that didn’t happen, the wait only got longer. Of course, the Akshay Kumar starrer will eventually go last that number. However, it will take a couple of more days.

This has also made the journey towards the 200 Crore Club a bit difficult since those couple of crores here and there could make the whole difference towards that double century to be hit. Though the next three days would still belong to Sooryavanshi, on Thursday arrives Satyameva Jayate 2 and then on Friday it would be Antim. With both films belonging to the same target audiences as Sooryavanshi, the impact will be felt by Rohit Shetty directed the film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Aryan Khan Case: Nawab Malik’s Daughter Shares Sameer Wankhede’s Alleged Marriage Certificate & Calls It ‘Another Piece Of Evidence’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube