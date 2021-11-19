Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Chhalaang, is all set for her next, Chhorii. During a recent interaction, the 36-year-old actress opened up about ‘conning’ her parents for years and the reason behind it.

Nushrratt went on record to talk about conning her parents saying that her family wanted her to get married soon after she began her acting career. Adding how everyone in her community gets married at a young age the actress revealed how she escaped walking down the aisle till now.

During a recent chat with Zoom, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about it saying, “I conned them. It was years of conning. It was tough because I come from a Bohri Muslim family and in Bohri Muslim families, girls are married off at a very young age. I don’t understand why but it’s just a cultural thing. Even boys get married really early. So, after I did 1-2 films, I had the pressure that now get married. So, I conned my parents saying that only one more film I’ll finish and then I’ll get married.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “And this kept going on. But while I was doing that, I was meeting the boys for rishtas also, so that there was no conflict in the house where I could tell them that I’m going to see the boy na, if I like the boy, I’ll get married but it just never happened.”

Talking about her next, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman in the Vishal Furia directed Chhorii.

