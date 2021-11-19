Bollywood star John Abraham is well known as an action hero and has become a bankable star in the industry. He is also known for being one of the most humble and down to earth actors. Now a video has gone viral wherein the star is seen snatching a phone from bike-borne fans. Scroll down to know more.

The action star maintains a loyal fan base and is often seen obliging for an autograph or pictures. The star was recently spotted by two fans on the streets of Mumbai. They were on their motorbikes and were recording a video of the actor when he suddenly surprised them by snatching the phone from the fan’s hand.

The phone was in selfie mode when John Abraham snatched from fans’ hands and said, “Hi, how are you? Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.” Later, he was seen returning the phone to them. He was in an all-black outfit and looked dashing as ever. Take a look at the video below:

John’s gesture attracted heaps of praise from fans as the video surfaced on social media.

John Abraham is currently making headlines for his upcoming flick Satyamev Jayate 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and the 48-year-old star is seen on a mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power. He undertakes three different avatars in order to do so. He also undertakes three different avatars in order to do so.

Divya Khosla Kumar is also seen playing an important role in the film.

So what do you think about John Abraham’s humble gesture? Let us know in the comments.

