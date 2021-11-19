The opening of theater and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions is a boon for the entertainment industry. While some films have already hit the silver screen, next Friday is all set to see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth clash with the John Abraham-led Satyameva Jayate 2.

With just a week left until the film’s release, the screen booking are on at full swing. Both Zee Studios (Antim) and AA Films (SMJ 2) are trying to get the best possible showcasing for their respective films and it seems like the latter is leading the game. As per a report, the distributers of the Khan-Sharma starrer have asked Bhai to step in and help. Read on for more.

A trade source, while talking about the behind the scene clash between Salman Kahn-Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham-led Satyameva Jayate 2, informed Bollywood Hungama, “AA Films are using their might and line up to bag maximum showcasing for SMJ 2 in single screens and the exhibitors too have agreed to favour the John Abraham film in mass belts.”

Continuing further, the trade source said, “This has left Zee Studios with no option but to send an SOS to their biggest ace card, Salman Khan to step in and help them with showcasing. But obvious, Salman has instantly agreed and now, working with Zee to get best showcasing to Antim all across.” The source further added that Khan is considered the biggest superstar in the mass belts of India with an audience pull like no one else.

Continuing talking about the same, the source said that him speaking to core distributors will have an impact. “Unlike most in industry, Salman prefers to be involved in all aspects of film making – from prep to release. Hence, he doesn’t have an issue to step in and sort the issues. He is also planning to speak to Anil Thadani once and chalk out an equal distribution and release plan for both films.”

The source stated that the situation will be sorted out soon, as neither Salman nor Thadani wants to make things murky for anyone. Salman wants to ensure a very smooth release for both films, as he looks at this date as an opportunity for bringing the audience back to cinema halls.

Before signing off, the source revealed that a Salman Khan film is facing issues in showcasing for the first time in the last 12 years. The person said, “A Salman Khan film means records on all front – from showcasing to box office. But first time, exhibitors are little concerned because this doesn’t seem like an out and out Salman Khan film. The songs are devoid of the superstar presence and after a power-packed trailer, Salman has been missing in action, suggesting an Aayush Sharma film with Salman in a supporting role. The confusion around Salman’s track has led the exhibitors to think otherwise, resulting in film hype going down in trade.”

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles with Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal playing the female leads. Satyameva Jayate 2, written and directed by Milap Zaveri stars John Abraham in a triple role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni.

