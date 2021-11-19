Wedding season is upon us. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched earlier this week. Pictures and videos of their fairytale wedding are doing rounds on social media. There’s also another Bollywood couple who are getting married this month- Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan.

Advertisement

The Student of The Year 2 actor is all set to get married to his lady love Anushka on November 21. While preparations for their wedding are in full swing, the actor now reveals what makes their bond so special.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Aditya Seal said that initially, he felt that Anushka Ranjan is way out of his league. However, things changed when they connected well. He said, “We connected very well in the first meeting itself, but I was hesitant to ask her out. I felt she was too cool for me. Gradually, I realised that Anushka is a very evolved lady, independent and has a deeper understanding of situations and people more than I do. She can get someone to open up easily, and I find that ability very heartwarming.”

Anushka also spoke about the phase when they were getting to know each other, and their respective families. She said, “My family members are extroverts and my parents are quite larger-than-life. Aditya and I have had different upbringings and while my family is flamboyant, his family is simple and soft-spoken and not flamboyant at all. But, when we started meeting regularly, he realised that we connected as people and we both genuinely liked each other. I have immense respect for Aditya because deep down in my heart, I realise that I have never loved so deeply.”

While the two are all set to get married in a couple of days, the feeling has not yet sunk in. Aditya Seal said that he feels like moving with his girlfriend in a few days and embarking on their journey. They wanted to get married sooner but the coronavirus pandemic hampered their plans. Anushka Ranjan too said, “The feeling of becoming a wife hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too. That’s ideal.”

Student of The Year 2 star also quoted a line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, “Pyar dosti hai… Anushka and I have been great friends. We share almost everything, and there is a great level of communication.”

Must Read: Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal Recreate Bollywood’s Iconic Eras With ‘Dil Tera’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube