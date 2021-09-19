Advertisement

Aditya Seal, who most recently played Humayun in the Nikkhil Advani web series ‘The Empire’, received the ‘most promising actor’ award from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the 6th Dehradun International Film Festival on Friday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Aditya said, “Some great short films and documentaries will be showcased at this festival to bring young, aspiring talents from across the country under one roof. It’s an honour to be receiving such a special award here amidst so much talent.”

Aditya, 33, made his film debut in 2002 with Shashilal Nair’s ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’, where he played a teenager opposite Manisha Koirala. Since then, he has essayed varied roles in films such as ‘Tum Bin II’, ‘Indoo ki Jawani’ and ‘Student Of The Year 2’ (SOTY 2) and the web series ‘Fittrat’.

The young actor is gearing up now for the release of ‘Rocket Gang’, where he’s cast with Nikita Dutta, directed by choreographer Bosco Martis.

Previously, Aditya Seal spoke about the romantic drama Indoo Ki Jawani, a heroine-centric film starring Kiara Advani as the titular Indoo. Aditya, however, says he is not afraid of being overshadowed by Kiara and claims whoever has watched the film has appreciated his performance and the chemistry he shares with Kiara.

“Our characters are drastically opposite in the film, so she (Kiara Advani) isn’t entering into my space and I am not entering into her space,” said Aditya.

He added: “Our team watched the film with friends and families and we are actually complementing each other in it. Honestly, while shooting, I didn’t have such concerns about my role. I agree with the fact that she is a bigger star than me. In a way, it is a good thing for me that a lot of things are riding on her shoulders (laughs). I just did my job and got out of that place, so it is a win-win situation for me. Whoever has watched the film has said that it is one of my best performances till date and has also appreciated our chemistry.”

Aditya Seal started out as a child actor and was notably seen in the Manisha Koirala-starrer Ek Choti Si Love Story. He went on to feature in films such as Purani Jeans, Tum Bin 2, Namaste England and Student Of The Year 2.

About his latest role, he said: “I am hoping it will be a turning point for me, but at the same time I can understand there is still the fear among people of covid-19 and they don’t want to step out of their homes. So, I totally respect their decision to visit the theatres or not. I feel you should first take care of health and all other things are secondary.”

Indoo Ki Jawani was released theatrically on December 11, 2020, amid the 50 per cent occupancy theatrical guidelines owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

