Article 15 and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha was in a stellar company at the Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding at Sukh Vilas, and on Tuesday he went to town on Instagram with a picture of him having breakfast on the day after the marriage.

Advertisement

Giving him company on the table were Hansal Mehta (for whose ‘Shahid’ Rajkummar got the National Award for Best Actor and it was on the sets of his ‘City Lights’ that the couple first met), Anurag Basu (in whose OTT film ‘Ludo’ Rajkummar Rao was recently seen), director-choreographer-reality show judge Farah Khan, ‘Family Man’ co-creator Raj Nidimoru, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, and the producer of multiple award-winning films, Madhu Mantena.

Advertisement

Captioning the picture, Anubhav Sinha wrote: “There’s so much common history most of us share. Leave us at a table and you have such an amazing book of knowledge, behind the scenes and wisdom. A tale of courage, love, deceit and betrayals. A saga of triumphs and falls. Trust me there is so much we share.”

Check out the picture shared by Anubhav Sinha below:

The frame looks rich with all the elements of a carefully crafted film, from stunning architecture, good food, and of course, some of the towering behind-the-scenes personalities of Hindi cinema. The conversation on the table must have been riveting, as Sinha so mysteriously hints at.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 12: Keeps Going Strong On 2nd Tuesday As Well, All Eyes On Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj & Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube