After collecting 4.50 crores on Monday, Sooryavanshi stayed strong in Tuesday as well with 3.92 crores coming in. The drop is just a little over 10% and that’s totally reasonable considering the very good run that the Akshay Kumar starrer has already enjoyed so far.

The film has collected 159.65 crores now and should go past Baaghi 2 lifetime of 166 crores in two weeks flat. Post that it would be all about the second-weekend hold and given the fact that the only competition is going to be Bunty Aur Babli 2, at least at the single screens it would be the Rohit Shetty directed film that should have a better run.

The good success of Sooryavanshi will now only elevate the prospects further for the upcoming releases of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Both are currently at the top of their game and have Prithviraj and Cirkus coming up next. While the historical drama is set for January release and its impressive teaser is out already, the release date of the comedy of errors with Ranveer Singh in the lead is yet to be announced. That said, the filmmaker can go ahead and put his finger on any festival date of 2022 and rest assured, distributors and exhibitors would be more than glad to release the film on that date.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

