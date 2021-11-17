Sooryavanshi is causing a huge turnaround in box office charts with each passing day. The latest is the worldwide collection that has taken it above 11 Bollywood biggies in the chart of global grossers.

Before we get started, let us clear that we’re taking the film’s collection till day 11 (India) as official numbers are yet to be out for day 12. From India, as per the last official update, the film has made 155.73 crores net collection. The gross collection stands at 183.76 crores including all taxes. Taking into account the overseas numbers of 50.37 crores, the grand global total stands at 234.13 crores.

With 234.13 crores, Sooryavanshi has surpassed 11 films on the list of Bollywood’s worldwide grossers. The list includes- Chhichhore, Kaabil, Hichki, Judwaa 2, Dabangg 3, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Rustom, Badhaai Ho, Tubelight, Total Dhamaal and Airlift.

The film is all set to topple Gully Boy on the list with day 12’s collection.

Meanwhile, before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar revealed why his latest cop drama is special to him in more ways than one. Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay had written on Instagram, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. ‘Sooryavanshi’ is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale.”

Sooryavanshi marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Shetty’s cop universe after the ‘Singham’ franchise and ‘Simmba’.

