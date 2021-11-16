Salman Khan is currently the top superstar of Bollywood and since his entry into the entertainment industry, the actor has been on the news for various reasons. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has been part of enough controversies that he was also labelled as the arrogant star. In an interview in 1998, when the actor was asked about the same, he had the most perfect reply.

He has been called out by plenty of individuals for his attitude; he was even linked with various B-town actresses. In recent times, the actor has remained grounded and miles away from past controversies.

During the interview with VS Srinivasan, Salman Khan called out a magazine that tried to tarnish his image by calling the ‘Radhe’ star ‘arrogant’, reacting to it, he said, “Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth. I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me.”

“If I call you names if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?” added Salman Khan.

Further, he asked some questions to the interviewer, “If I am so bad then why aren’t people scared of me? Why do children run and come to me for autographs? Why don’t parents hesitate to introduce me to their children? Do I behave like a real-life villain?”

Salman Khan later shared why such things were happening with him. He claimed that when he was going through the low phase in his life, certain media wrote rubbish about him and only those people are scared of him. He was rude due to their ‘own mistakes,’ following which the superstar refused to give any interviews to them.

“Since I stopped entertaining them, they wrote a load of bullshit about me. Why should I take all that shit? I am a man who has his principles and will adhere to it.”

On the work front, the superstar can be currently seen in Bigg Boss 15, hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he’s also busy promoting his upcoming film, Antim, for which he has collaborated for the first time with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor is also preparing for the shoot of Tiger 3 and Pathan.

