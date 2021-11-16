Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have not met each other but they do have one thing in common. Both have dated Salman Khan in the past and their relationship did not end well for both of them. After so many years, the Pakistan-born actress only has good things to say for the Guru actress.

Even though Somy alleged that Aishwarya came between her relationship with the Dabangg actor, it seems the actress has no bad blood with Aishwarya. Somy had left the industry years ago and runs a foundation ‘No More Tears’ in the USA against acts of sexual harassment and domestic violence. She has now opened up about her struggles with abuse.

As reported by Pinkvilla, during an interview with Navixha Bagga of Organize Your Life, Somy Ali came out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and praised her when she filed an FIR against domestic violence whilst being in a relationship with Salman Khan. When the interviewer asked her about the predator of sexual violence is prevalent across cultures but more of astigmatism in the South Asian Culture, the actress said, “Absolutely, it’s very depressing that we are approaching 2021, and kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence.”

Somy Ali further said, “While in her relationship and she was the only for the lack of a better term with the guts and courage to go out and file a police complaint”. She also said that she ‘salutes’ Aishwarya Rai and said, “I respect her and commend her for taking that stand”.

Previously, Somy spoke about not being in touch with Salman Khan. She said, “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about.”

