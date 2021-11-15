Bollywood megastars Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked on various projects together, one of which is the late Yash Chopra’s hit movie ‘Veer Zaara’. Recently the actress revealed that she and Shah Rukh were scolded by the late director while shooting the movie. Check out the reason for it!

The reason behind this was that the two actors couldn’t develop father-daughter feelings for each other.

During her recent appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Rani Mukerji stated that she had always done romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan and it was difficult not to do the same during ‘Veer Zaara’. The actress claimed that she just wanted to look into SRK’s eyes and romance with him. But the two were expected to show father-daughter feelings for each other which ended up making them laugh while shooting until the late filmmaker scolded them.

The movie Veer Zaara showed Shah Rukh Khan as an old man who’s been kept in jail for a long time for false charges. Rani Mukerji plays the role of his young lawyer. The movie also sees Preity Zinta in a lead role along with actors like Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed by the actress that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She said, “I was nervous doing romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh for ‘Ghulam’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. I was then 16 or 17 years old and I had previously watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the silver screen.”

The actress also said, “My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. And after watching Shahrukh in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, I felt like, you know, what we call ‘young crush’.”

Presently on the work front, we will be seeing Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

