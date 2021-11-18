Filmmaker B Subhash, the man behind Mithun Chakraborty’s career defining films Disco Dancer, is in need of financial assistance. The director-writer is requesting aid from the industry for the treatment of his wife, Tilottimma, who is battling lung and kidney ailments.

While first stating that all was going fine, the director stated that thing took a turn for the worse owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that while the pandemic put a financial strain on the company he founded – the one his kids are currently running – his wife’s severe health issues only made them their financial situation worst.

During a recent interaction with PTI, B Subhash said his 67-year-old wife has suffering severe health issues since the past five years. The Disco Dancer director said, “Five years ago, both her kidneys failed and she was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital upon the suggestion of a doctor. I had decided to give my kidney to her. But the doctors conducted some tests and it came to light that she has lung issues too. She has ILD (Interstitial Lung Disease) and we couldn’t do kidney transplant as it would have had serious repercussions on her health,”

B Subhash also stated that Tilottimma’s health has been deteriorated and she’s been hospitalized for extensive periods – more than a month in September 2021. While adding that within days of this discharge she was once again rushed back, the Disco Dancer director said, “She started bleeding and then again we took her to hospital. She came back home three days ago. It was during this time period that the bill amount incurred was Rs. 30 lakh. We, as a family, were struggling to gather funds. Hence, we reached out to the industry people and also sought help from crowd-funding portal Ketto.”

In the same conversation he added, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had taken care of his wife’s hospitalization five years ago. He said, “He immediately offered help for the treatment. It was so gracious of him. It was completely unbelievable, I am truly indebted to him.”

Not just Salman Khan, the filmmaker also stated that many people came out to help during his tough rimes. He added that since they were unable to pay Rs. 30 lakh, his daughter Shweta had approached Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, and they all helped. Even his Disco Dancer’s star, Mithun Chakraborty, came to his aid.

Besides Disco Dancer, B Subhash is also known as the man behind Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini’s Apna Khoon, Taqdeer Ka Badshah, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance and more.

