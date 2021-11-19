Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting their new house constructed in Mumbai where the couple will be shifting after their marriage. According to reports, it is now said that there will be a specific room made in the house that will be dedicated to Ranbir‘s father Rishi Kapoor.

The late acting legend passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Coming back to the topic, reports as per a news portal states that, the multi-storey building that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to move in will have a special room, dedicated to the late Rishi Kapoor. This room will have memories related to the late actor right from his favourite chair to his bookshelf, everything that was close to him.

It’s is also been claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have put in a lot of work towards the design of the room. Along with them, Neetu Kapoor has also been giving a couple of suggestions on how to make space for family traditions and keep it all together similar to Krishna Raj, their old home.

Previously it was reported that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in December. Another report has claimed that the two have pushed the dates from December to January 2022. However, at present, there have been no official announcements from the couples themselves.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.

Alia has her schedule jam-packed as she will be starring in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is set to appear in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. The film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in key roles. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ which stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

