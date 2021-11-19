Sooryavanshi continues its glorious run at the box office. Speaking of the worldwide collection, the Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed the numbers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and two other biggies on the list of Bollywood’s worldwide grosses.

Here, we’ll be taking into account the film’s collection till day 13 from India as official numbers for day 14 are yet to come out. The film is all set to enter the 250 crore club globally. In a course of doing so, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s cop drama continues to surpass the lifetimes of Bollywood biggies.

Till day 13, Sooryavanshi earned 163.07 crores nett in India, pushing its gross numbers to 192.42 crores. Combining another 52.75 crores from overseas, the film stands at a worldwide total of 245.17 crores. With this number, the film has surpassed Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores), and Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores). The next target will be Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores).

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty last week for the success of his movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The federation also hailed Shetty for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging. FWICE represents 31 unions of film and television workers.

The film, according to the federation, had given hope to the industry that audiences are coming back to the theatres.

The felicitation event was attended by senior actor Anupam Kher, who said: “My sister used to say that a messiah invariably comes whenever there’s any problem. Today, Rohit Shetty has shown the way to the industry by releasing his film first in theatres.”

