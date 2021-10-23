When the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) started questioning celebrities after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death last year, Bollywood and Bollywood lovers were in shock. Earlier this month, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 7 others were arrested by the central agency during a drug raid on a cruise, B-Towners were alarmed once more.

Now, we hear Bollywood star parents are worried and in panic about their kid’s safety. This comes to light after former starkid and actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB and has been questioned by them over several sessions. Read on to know what star parents have to say.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after Aryan Khan’s arrest and Ananya Panday’s grilling session, a well-known star-parent told them, “I know my son doesn’t do drugs. But that’s what I thought about Shah Rukh’s son as well. My son does attend a lot of parties. What if they undertake a raid, find some evidence of drugs and take him away?”

Not just this. Another star parent feels that it seems “like the end of all hope” after Aryan Khan was arrested and Ananya Panday was called for questioning. This star father told the portal, “It’s Operation Clean-up time in the industry. All the filth will have to go. I don’t know if my son has ever done drugs. It’s a phase. So far that’s what I thought of it. Now it seems more like the end of all hope.”

Talking about Aryan Khan, the star kid and seven others were taken into NCB custody after they were caught on a luxury cruise with alleged illegal substances on October 2. The NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash. As for Ananya Panday, the Student Of The Year 2 actress’ house was raised on October 21. Since then, she has been visiting the NCB office for questioning.

