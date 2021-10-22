With so many festivities around the corner, COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture’ has lined up a special Karvachauth episode featuring Indian television’s favorite actresses Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from ‘Udaariyaan’ and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka ‘Choti Sardaarni’s’ Meher. They join the dashing host, Ranveer Singh on stage to participate in the quiz.

Advertisement

In between the show, they spoke about festivities where the actor made a big revelation on how he keeps a fast for his wife actress Deepika Padukone on Karvachauth.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nimrit seize the opportunity to express their desire to apply mehndi on his hand. Never to say no, Ranveer Singh sportingly lets them apply it. As a symbol of love for Deepika Padukone, they draw her initial on his hand. And, Ranveer creates yet another romantic moment for Deepika!

This upcoming Karvachauth special episode will be filled with moments where the charming Ranveer Singh delights the actress with his charisma and sense of humour, turning it into another memorable evening.

For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor recently made his much-awaited TV debut with COLORS’ quiz show on October 16. BYJU’S & CoinSwitch presents TBP powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank & Cadbury Dairy Milk every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS, Voot & JIO TV!

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Was Earlier Titled As ‘Selfie’ But Here’s How It Went On To His Other Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube