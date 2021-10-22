Bollywood celebrities and their connection with cricketers go hand in hand. In the past, a lot of Bollywood beauties have gotten married to Indian cricketers, one being the most adorable couple is – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. And a few B-town celebrities also own an IPL team including Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and if the reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh will also be bidding for a new IPL team for the next season.

The Indian Premier League will be adding two new teams and hence, Bollywood celebrities and industrialists are interested in bidding for the same.

According to Outlook India, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are interested in bidding for an IPL for the upcoming season. The report also states that the Glazer Family who also owns an English Premier League Manchester United along with RP- Sanjeev Goenka Group and Adani Group are also in the race to bid as contenders for IPL 2022.

Well, we are really excited for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to own an IPL team.

Reportedly, the winning bids could be around between $375 to $425 million per team for a 10-year license which would come around 2800 crores – 3100 crores (approx) in Indian currency.

The elimination round will be taking place soon where bids will be verified ‘technically’ on all the basis of rules laid by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). That’s when the highest bidders will be revealed and awarded with new teams.

The final bids will be revealed by October 25th, 2021 in Dubai. So yes, after India Vs Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup match, fans will be rewarded with yet another good news.

Are you excited for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to own an IPL team soon? Tell us in the comments below.

