Aryan Khan has left the entire Bollywood shook. The star kid was arrested at a Mumbai Cruise drug party earlier this month. Ever since, a lot of other celebrity children have been under the radar of NCB. Ananya Panday has been served summons for the second time today.

As most know, NCB has found a WhatsApp chat between Ananya and Aryan. They reportedly spoke about drugs on a regular basis. Not just that, as per a recent report, Shah Rukh Khan’s son asked the actress to procure drugs for him, to which she replied, “I will raise (the matter)”

But do you know that Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan sparked dating rumours back in 2019? It was during the same time that SRK’s son was rumoured to be dating a London blogger. Many debunked the claims to only reveal that he was actually dating the Liger actress.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle had revealed, “There were rumours that Aryan was dating a blogger from London, and that is when the cat more or less came out of the bag. They said that if there is anyone that Aryan could be dating, it would be Ananya Panday because of the proximity and the comfort levels they share. Aryan and Ananya do hang out a bit when she comes to visit Suhana at the Khan home.”

Well, we don’t know about the dating rumours but it is hidden that Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday indeed shared a close bond. They were also multiple times spotted during several parties together alongside Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya had even expressed her wish to see Aryan turn into an actor when he stepped into the world of showbiz. He landed his voice for the character of Simba in The Lion King.

