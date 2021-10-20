The world is full of millions of questions but the one many in India want to know still is – When will Salman Khan get married. While there were instances where Salman could have got a wife already, the superstar is still single. While he has had many girlfriends and paired up with even more, did you know once there were rumours that he tied the knot in Dubai?

Wondering who was it? Well, as per several reports that were published around 2018-19, rumours were strong that Salman had married his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in a secret ceremony in Dubai. Want to know more? Then scroll down.

As per a video by the Youtube channel Offscreen Of Stars, at the start of 2019, there were rumours that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were married while in Dubai. They stated that ‘wedded’ couple wanted to keep it under wraps and not share the news with the world. Well, let’s tell you nothing like that happened. The two are still single.

In fact, around the same time, a video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif exchanging garlands and getting married also started doing the rounds. The video, that went viral at the time, was actually a video of them getting married from their 2018 film Bharat where they played lovers. In the video, Sunil Grover too can be spotted looking happily at an aged Salman and Katrina. For the unversed, Sunil played Salman’s best friend in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

By the way, this wasn’t the only time Salman Khan was rumoured to have been getting married in Dubai. Lehren once reported that around the time Salman was looking for a place in the Arab country, Kamaal Rashid Khan (aka KRK) tweeted that the superstar was all set to walk down the aisle. Moreover, it was with someone from outside the industry. The self-proclaimed critic had stated that if someone would pay him Rs 2 crore he would even reveal the to-be bride’s name.

Talking about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Salman was linked to several leading ladies including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kaif and Somy Ali. The most recent lady to be called his girlfriend was Iulia Vantur. On the other hand, Katrina is said to be dating Vicky Kaushal and rumours of their impending marriage is hot gossip currently.

Well, as we all know, Khan is still single and one of Bollywood’s eligible bachelors to date. Do you think he will ever settle down and we will get a see a woman who can say “I am Salman Khan’s wife?” Well, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

