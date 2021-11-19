Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s love life has always managed to make the headline on many news portals. Since a long time, rumours have been going around stating that she has been going out with Jaaved Jaaferi’s Son Meezan. But currently, there have been reports doing round that Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating each other.

There were many occasions in the past where the Dhamaal actor’s son was asked about the rumoured affairs he had with Big B’s granddaughter, to which he has always maintained that she is just a good friend. He also stated that these rumours made things really awkward for him after a point in time.

Coming back to the present reports from PeepingMoon, it now says that Siddhant Chaturvedi is in a serious relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda recently became an entrepreneur in the field of women’s health, where enthusiasm to achieve was noticed by none other than Pepsi CEO, Indra Nooyi. She praised Navya‘s business propositions as “terrific”, and that it was made for Indian markets.

For the unversed Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts. Navya will be the fourth in a generation to take up the lead after her father, making her the first woman in the family to do so. She says that it’s a great sense of pride that she will be able to carry the legacy that was left behind by her great grandfather HP Nanda.

On the other hand, Siddhant had made a stunning entry into the Bollywood industry when he was featured in Gully Boy playing the role of Shrikant Bhosle aka “MC Sher”. The movie also started Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the main roles and was a great success. The actor will appear in Bunty and Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Well if the above rumours of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are true then we can say that we have another star-studded couple in the B-town!

