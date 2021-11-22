Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on drama and entertainment. We saw contestants having some intense conversations and fighting on the show. However, it seems contestants are not done fighting with each other. Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian once again broke into a fight. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Members of the media fraternity were invited to give the contestants a reality check about their performances. In the latest promo shared online, a media person will be seen asking Jay whether it is his overconfidence that has made him go missing from the show.

Advertisement

To which Jay Bhanushali replies, “I don’t believe in how small or big a person I am.” Suddenly Vishal Kotian cuts him off and asks him to shut his mouth. He then also said, ”Just to think that you’ll be able to play games all alone is quite easy.” Hate Story 2 actor then retaliated by calling him “ghatiya” (a bad person) and said the person, who couldn’t stay true to his sister (Shamita Shetty) won’t be truthful to anyone.

Jay and Vishal then engage in a fight in front of the press. They continued to take jibes at each other inside the house as well. Vishal called Jay ‘Fattu’. Upon hearing this the latter gets angry and pushes Vishal. This leads to a big fight leaving other housemates in shock to see this violent behaviour. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 15 promo below:

In another sequence of the Bigg Boss 15 promo, Tejasswi Prakash is seen taking an offence by a question thrown at her by a journalist. Tejasswi was told by a journalist that she wants things to run on her terms, and when she is wrong, she starts crying. The promo also showed that Tejasswi is being accused of playing the “girl card.”

Tejasswi said that showing one’s emotional side doesn’t mean that she is playing the woman card, and expressed that the question offended her.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Enter As Wild Card?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube