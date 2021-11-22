Bigg Boss 15 began last month and it is high on drama ever since. We have seen some intense conversations and high drama between the contestants. Ever since Karan Kundrra became part of the show, fans have been expecting to see Anusha Dandekar in the house.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anusha and Karan have dated for many years before calling it a split last year. She even accused him of cheating on her and lied to her, an allegation that he has denied. Moreover, Anusha has also denied participating in the Salman Khan hosted show amidst rumours of her joining the show.

Advertisement

Now Anusha Dandekar reveals why she is ‘never’ going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. The actress recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and a fan asked her the reason for not participating in the show. She said, “Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere…and I’m even told I’m spoken about in the house! Wow! I’ll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT’S NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON BE IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I’LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE’S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!”

Anusha Dandekar also thanked those who genuinely wanted her to go and spread positive vibes in the house. “THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY, ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I’LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN,” Anusha added.

Anusha Dandekar not only established that she would not like to entertain people by giving them drama all day long but also revealed whether she is scared of living alone after breaking up with Karan Kundrra. Answering a fan’s question, she wrote, “Sometimes…but it’s way better than staying in a bad relationship where you always felt alone anyway. Especially when they were with so many others. You shouldn’t be where your self worth isn’t appreciated. The lockdown gave me so much time to reflect, be alone and break patterns of self-worth! So now I don’t rush things, I know if it’s not for me almost immediately. I deserve way better and am not afraid to say it.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Shames Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Fans For Abusing Her; Says, “Your Tribe Also Shows Your Vibe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube