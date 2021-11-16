Bigg Boss 15 is a battle that is not only fought inside but also outside the house. Every single season, we see how family members and celebrity friends get involved in the show. Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are some of the celebs who often express their opinion on the show. Gauahar Khan who recently took a dig at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash faced abuses and trolls from their fan clubs. Here’s what she has to say about it!

Advertisement

It isn’t hidden that Gauahar has been praising and supporting Pratik since Day 1. Last Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed Salman Khan slamming the Bigg Boss OTT contestant over his certain actions against co-contestant Rajiv Adatia.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan is not okay with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra giggling when this certain criticism was ongoing between Salman Khan and Pratik Sehajpal. She took to her Twitter and wrote, “Weekend ka waar shows real character of people !!! Some ppl take the harshest treatment in their stride , some laugh at others weakest moments! !! Pratik stay strong , the best of ppl make mistakes ,it’s about how u show a humble side to u , n u did today ! Dust off n playwell !”

In another tweet, Gauahar Khan also took a dig at Karan Kundrra by praising Neha Bhasin for exposing him in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She wrote, “Loving Neha ! Parda phaash kar diya , toh hazam nahi ho raha ! #bb15”

Soon after, the actress had to face massive trolls and was targeted by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans. However, one of her followers praised Gauahar for dealing with it all with utmost dignity.

Reacting to the same, Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Criticism is ok ! It’s for the mature lot ! It’s just that they don’t have the brains to know what healthy criticism is , they just trolls who know only how to abuse and show why n who they represent! Ur tribe also shows ur vibe ! God bless u ! #represent Two heartsFolded hands #spreadlove”

Criticism is ok ! It’s for the mature lot ! It’s just that they don’t have the brains to know what healthy criticism is , they just trolls who know only how to abuse and show why n who they represent! Ur tribe also shows ur vibe ! God bless u ! #represent 💕🙏🏻 #spreadlove https://t.co/wzT53pTu3A — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 15, 2021

What is your take on the recent statement made by Gauahar?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande To Have A Bachelorette Party In Goa? Exciting Deets Inside About Her Wedding With Vicky Jain

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube