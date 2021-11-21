Bigg Boss 15 reaches one of the crucial stages where media persons were invited to the show and they gave reality checks to the contestants. Shamita Shetty also entered the house again and grabbed eyeballs after she confronted some contestants about their comments against her. Among them was, Vishal Kotian, with whom the actress shares a brotherly bond. In the upcoming episode, the actress will finally address his ‘bohot bada haath maara hai,’ comment about Raqesh Bapat.

In the upcoming episode, we’ll see media deciding the bottom six contestants and entry of wild card contestants, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

For the unversed, Vishal Kotian in a conversation with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, made fun of Raqesh Bapat, he said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show).”

During the press conference, a Journalist slammed Vishal Kotian for making comment on Raqesh Bapat, who left the Bigg Boss 15 due to health issues. The reporter asked, “Jab kisiko behen maante ho toh aap unke family ke baare mein kaise baat kar sakte ho? ‘Raqesh ne bohot bada haath maara hai’ (When you consider someone your sister, how can you talk about her family? ‘Raqesh has scored big’).”

Responding to the question, Vishal said, “Masti chal rahi thi (It was said in jest).” However, Shamita Shetty wasn’t happy with his clarification and said, “It’s not funny.”

Even Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra bashed him for his statement, taking to her social media account, the actress wrote, “There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ & those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience – Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period.”

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit.

Audience – Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

