Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently the longest-running comedy show in India. Since its premiere, the daily soap has seen some major cast replacements in the past. Nidhi Bhanushali who played the character of Sonu remains the most trending actor as she keeps on updating her fans on Instagram. The actress who is known for her dressing sense recently wore a desi saree with a western twist.

The young actress replaced Jheel Mehta to play the character of Sonu, but the actress also quit the comedy show in 2019 to pursue her further studies.

Although Nidhi Bhanushali is a talented actress but she’s also a fashionista, as she never fails to amaze her fans with her quirky looks. Recently she shared pictures of her wearing a printed saree and added a western twist by wearing a belt with it. Take a look at the post:

After exiting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali never failed to impress her fans with her social media posts. From travel diaries to bikini looks, the young actress experiments a lot. Her new look in dreadlocks grabbed many eyeballs as fans are were super mesmerized with her.

Whatever picture she shares on her Instagram, fans relate it to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah some or the other way. And why not, she has been part of the world’s longest-running sitcom for 6 years before quitting it.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Nidhi Bhanushali might enter Bigg Boss 15 but the rumours weren’t true, even the actress didn’t say anything about entering the controversial house.

The actress recently channelled her inner poet and captioned her post, “Helplessly hoping Her harlequin hovers nearby Awaiting a word Gasping at glimpses Of gentle true spirit He runs, wishing he could fly Only to trip at the sound of good-bye Wordlessly watching He waits by the window And wonders At the empty place inside Heartlessly helping himself to her bad dreams He worries Did he hear a good-bye? Or even hello?”

