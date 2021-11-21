Priya Ahuja who plays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has renewed her wedding vows with her husband and director of the show, Malav Rajda. The couple shared the wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handles which also features their son, Ardaas and the cast of TMKOC. Scroll below to look at their lovely pictures!

Both Priya and Malav look pretty as ever in their bridal couture and even after 10 years, they can’t keep their eyes off each other.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram with husband Malav Rajda, Priya Ahuja captioned it, “Fairytales do come true 💕🧿”. Both of them are dressed beautifully from head to toe. Priya wore a pink lehenga with pastel green hues on the skirt and Malav wore an off-white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket to complement her entire look. Not just that, their son, Ardaas also wore matching clothes with his parents at the ceremony.

Take a look at Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda’s pictures here:

Aww, what a beautiful couple that is!

Reacting to Priya Ahuja’s Instagram post, her husband Malav Rajda commented, “I wud marry you every 10 years😘😘😘😘”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani tied the knot for the couple and posed for the pictures too. She also reacted to their Instagram post and left a comment with emojis, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”.

Did y’all notice Kush Shah and Nidhi Bhanushali in the pictures? Along with these two, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar were also present at their wedding ceremony.

Ambika reacted to Priya Ahuja’s Instagram post and commented, “’Twas super fun and overwhelming at the same time 😍…Touchwood❤️🙌”.

Congratulations, Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda on the wedding!

