The Kapil Sharma Show is the go-to show for film promotions, the launch of a new show airing on Sony or just for fun. Not just Bollywood celebs, but musicians, TV stars and even sports personalities have been guests on TKSS. but do you know MS Dhoni is still to debut there?

Well, if you are wondering him not being invited to the show is the reason for it, let us tell you that’s not true. In fact, the ex-Indian skipper was invited to the show but refused to go.

As per a past Asianet Newsable article, MS Dhoni was invited to be a part of one The Kapil Sharma Show episode. This appearance of the cricketer was said to be for the promotion of his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. However, Dhoni, who was expected to attend, was a no show.

Why? Well, the story goes that the cricketer had to give The Kapil Sharma Show a miss because he had a very busy schedule back then. Reports suggested that MS Dhoni was said to be busy with the shooting of a brand endorsement, leaving him with little to no time to attend the show.

However, things don’t stop there. A while later, reports started doing the rounds that Dhoni was not willing to attend The Kapil Sharma Show at all. We wonder why.

As per the report, MS Dhoni was actually invited by former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show at that time.

While Dhoni hasn’t appeared on TKSS, other Indian cricketers who graced the show include Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and many more.

