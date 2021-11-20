Urfi Javed is one of the most popular faces of the small screen these days. From her appearance at Bigg Boss OTT to her city spotting with her bold fashion sense, the beauty does know how to get the attention of her fans. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Urfi was in a serious relationship with an Anupamaa actor who got her name tattooed to make their relationship official.

Oh well, he’s a popular face too and plays an important role in the Rupali Ganguly led show. Any guesses?

Urfi Javed was in a relationship with Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Anupamaa’s son Samar Shah. The duo met on the sets of ‘Meri Durga’ back in 2018 and started dating soon after.

Initially, both Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat didn’t comment on anything about their relationship and portrayed being ‘just friends’ to her fans. Eventually, the duo made it official and started posting mushy pictures with each other on social media.

Later in 2017, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant later in an interview confirmed that they were indeed dating and said, “It has been three months that we are dating. Paras and I are very different people. He is a vegetarian and I am a non-vegetarian. I like to party wherein he doesn’t like to socialise more. We are a perfect example of the phrase “opposite attracts,” as reported by ETimes.

The couple gave major goals to their fans with back to back mushy pictures and PDA on social media and Paras Kalnawat got Urfi Javed’s name tattooed on his leg to make it official on his Instagram and this took their relationship to the next level.

But their whirlwind romance came to an end in 2018 when they broke up after dating for 9 months. However, their breakup reason was never revealed and their fans never saw them together post that!

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed dating Paras Kalnawat in the past? Tell us in the space below.

