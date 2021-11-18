Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is well known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah. She often makes headlines for her sartorial choices. She is now once again grabbing the spotlight on social media for her dress.

The actress recently dropped a video on Instagram wherein she could be seen having a major transformation from a night suit to a turquoise coloured see-through dress, having a front zip open. While she looked all glamorous and stylish, her outfit did not go down well with certain sections of netizens.

Several netizens seemed to have disappointed over Urfi Javed’s attire and they went on to troll her mercilessly. Take a look at the video below:

A user commented, ‘Worst wardrobe collection in the world’, while another commented, ‘Aapko kapdo se kya hi problem hai’. A third user wrote, “Ye chain band karne ke liye hai”. Not just that one user even advised Urfi Javed to wear to wear a bra underneath.

Well, this is not the first time that the Diva is trolled for her outfits. She often gets trolled quirky outfits on social media. However, that doesn’t stop her from flaunting her well-toned body.

Previously during a conversation with ETimes, Urfi Javed spoke about her looks and controversial outfits. She said, “I love planning my looks and I know they are OTT (Over The Top). I am OTT in every sense. I wear stuff which anyone would not even imagine. While it might be extraordinary for many, for me it is just ordinary as I have always been like this.”

