If the reports are to be true then, we will be seeing some wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15 real soon! According to recent reports, Afsana Khan met with the makers of Bigg Boss and it seems we might see her coming back to the reality game show. Read on to know more!

It is also being said that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are now being kept in quarantine as the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are planning to bring them back as well.

Coming back to the topic, it was recently been said that Afsana Khan had met with the makers of Bigg Boss 15 where she had a meeting with the channels heads. Well, it seems that there is an 80% chance that she will be coming back to the show.

The news was also shared on the singer’s Instagram handle. Although it is not yet confirmed that Afsana Khan will be coming back to the show. Her exit from the show had kept many including Tajiv Adatia upset, as the latter was seen in tears when she left the show. Fans loved the singer’s bond with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia.

It was claimed that the singer needed medical help after she came out of the house. But now she looks to be in great shape with her new song Barbaad along with Raftaar has gotten a lot of love from her fans.

Following the singer’s breakdown, she received a lot of support from Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai on social media. The celebrities stated that people who have trolled her should never speak over the topic of mental health.

At present, the show saw Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty leave the house, where the latter needs physiotherapy for a few days while Raqesh has a serious medical issue.

