The cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are promoting their upcoming film in full swing. The cast will now be appearing on KBC 13 and while talking to host Amitabh Bachchan, Rani reminded him of his wife Jaya Bachchan at something really funny. Watch the video below to find out more about it!

Sony TV has shared a promo where the cast of the film will be seen entertaining the audiences while also revealing little secrets about each other.

The KBC 13 promo starts with Siddhant Chaturvedi rapping for the one and only Amitabh Bachchan and calls him ‘sabka baap’ in his rap. Later, Siddhant and Sharvari Wagh are joined by Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and reveal that these two locked the old Bunty Aur Babli in a room.

And guess what? Both Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan gave a heartwarming slow dance performance on Hum Tum’s title track. Later, the duo was seen playing a game with host Amitabh Bachchan holding placards.

The KBC 13 host asked a question and said, “Kisko sabse zyada gussa aata hai (Who gets angry more)?” Rani immediately quips and holds the placard to her face and says, “Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere).”

The answer leaves Amitabh Bachchan amused as he gets reminded of his wife Jaya Bachchan who also happens to be a Bengali. Surrendering on the same, Amitabh said, “No more questions.”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “The original con-couple and their new counterparts are here to steal our hearts! Catch @actorsaifalikhan, @ranimukherjee_officiall, @siddhantchaturvedi & @sharvari in action on #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShandaarShukravaar episode this Friday, at 9 PM, only on Sony!”

