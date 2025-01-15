While modeling is a popular profession, people tend to consider those who walk on the runway as the actual models. Others who hustle just as hard, if not harder, and work on campaigns and shoots are often undermined. Such is the case of Hailey Bieber, who is quite a popular face of the industry.

The founder of Rhode has built her empire over time and the success of her skin care brand gave her confidence she wanted. All of Hailey’s friends including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid are supermodels and runway stars. Here’s what she has revealed about feeling inferior to them.

Hailey Bieber On Feeling Inferior To Kendall, Bella & Gigi

During a September 2019 conversation with Vogue Australia, Hailey spoke about how her experience in the industry was hard and how she felt inferior as compared to her supermodel friends. “My burn in the modelling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that. I’m shorter than most of the girls,” she said a year after getting married to Justin Bieber.

“Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells and Gigi,” she pointed out and said, “They’re all tall and doing every runway.” Hailey then expressed, “For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I don’t think that anymore.”

She also revealed how so many people and casting directors used to talk about her and say that she was not “a real model” which was hurtful to her and didn’t help her confidence. “It was disappointing until I found my own lane. I don’t look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that,” she mused about her path.

Hailey Bieber On Carving Her Own Path & Career

“I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it,” she said, referring to all of her work which include her successful American campaigns and other things that has really enjoyed. “Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction,” the 28-year-old stated all those years ago.

Now, she is the founder as well as the creative director of Rhode Skin, her massively successful skin care brand known for its aesthetic, vision, and marketing. Recently, it was revealed that she generated $2.2 billion in EMV, aka earned media value, and became the most impactful beauty influencer of the year 2024. Fans have loved what Rhode has offered them over time.

