The world celebrated ‘International Men’s Day yesterday and Sidharth Shukla fans are hailing the late actor for giving a spot-on speech on gender equality. The video clip is from Bigg Boss 13, in which he participated and won. In the video, the Balika Vadhu star talks about how men and women are treated in his house. In no time, the video went viral and fans hailed him for his justification.

The telly star took his last breath in the first week of September after he suffered a major cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai. Sidharth Shukla was survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters, while his alleged relationship with Shehnaaz Gill made headlines, although they never officially declared anything.

The said video is from a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan had a massive argument over their past differences, right before Salman Khan’s entry. While justifying his remarks, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actor said that his parents have thought him to respect everyone irrespective of their gender, and not differentiate anyone.

On ‘International Men’s Day’ fans shared Sidharth Shukla’s video from Bigg Boss 13 and hailed him for his speech. A user wrote, “Ye mera favourite dialogue hai emotions hai or isme sb kuch samjhya hai saf saf love you sidharth aap ke jesa ja koi hai na koi ayega.” Another Sidharth Shukla fan wrote, “Agree no one can beat @sidharth_shukla uske jaisa na koi tha na hai na hoga. Asli sher hai or specifically ye moment pe ye baat sunke rongte khade ho jate hai,” a third user wrote, “The aura, the power, the voice , the stand, the fearlessness…the everything no one can come even A nail bit close to who he is …. Never ever….the Constant only forever boo for many loyal fans.”

Ye mera favourite dialogue hai emotions hai or isme sb kuch samjhya hai saf saf love you sidharth aap ke jesa ja koi hai na koi ayega…. — TejRan😍😍SidNaaz (@Tejassw76711062) November 19, 2021

Agree no one can beat @sidharth_shukla uske jaisa na koi tha na hai na hoga

Asli sher hai or specifically ye moment pe ye baat sunke rongte khade ho jate hai. — Mishti_sidnaazian1214 (@sidnazzian1214) November 19, 2021

The aura, the power, the voice , the stand, the fearlessness…the everything 💗❤️❤️💗💗 no one can come even A nail bit close to who he is …. Never ever….the Constant only forever boo for many loyal fans 🥰 — ❣️ Be Good Do Good 🙏 (@deesh1111) November 19, 2021

Happy International Men's Day jaanu, @sidharth_shukla! 🥰😘 Itna standard high nahi karna tha. 🤧 Now who will break the bar? 🤭pic.twitter.com/1pBvPb2pat — A (SidBoo ✨) 🤙🏼 (@BiggBossTw) November 19, 2021

People tend to get intimidated by Salman but #SidharthShukIa keep the respect & voiced out his opinion in a way that no one had done in #BiggBoss & no one would ever do. Your aura, moral values, personality speaks the loudest Sid… Love u, the ASLI MARD 🌈 pic.twitter.com/eeNYmVe2I9 — Pathumavathy (@Pathumavathy89) November 19, 2021

Uhh! This iconic dialogue of his in the show, only Siddharth can do it. I’m glad that Salman Khan let him speak his heart out. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — TenNor (@TenNor56397932) November 19, 2021

