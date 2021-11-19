In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see that Jethalal’s attempts to avoid facing Babita and Iyer have come to nought. By avoiding their calls, Dilip Joshi’s character was just postponing the inevitable.

He was hoping to not confront them, to tell them the truth about Babita’s phone being stolen from his shop by some unknown people. On the other hand, Munmun Dutta and Tanuj Mahashabde are waiting for Jethalal’s call to update them on the status of the damaged phone and if it has been fixed or not.

Some unknown people had barged into Gada Electronics demanding Jethalal to pay up the money owed to them. When the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character denies owing anyone anything, they snatch the phone that Bagha’s holding which coincidentally happens to be Babita’s. He tries to reason with them, but they take away his phone too. Jethaalal and Bagha try to chase them but they flee in a car waiting outside.

Back in Gokuldhaam Society, Munmun Dutta and Tanuj Mahashabde are clueless about the things that have transpired and when they fail to reach Dilip Joshi over the phone, they decide to go to Gada Electronics and find out for themselves about the status of their phone.

But when Jethalal sees them approaching the shop from a distance, he impulsively decides to hide in the godown in the hope of not confronting them. Babita and Iyer haven’t the slightest clue about the phone being stolen.

As they enter the shop, Dilip Joshi’s heart begins to beat even faster and he is almost near a complete breakdown. What will happen next? Will he be able to dodge them again? What then, will he be able to recover their phone somehow or will he eventually have to tell them the truth? Will the phones be returned to him somehow miraculously?

There are a host of possibilities but it’s Jethalal and as viewers know, there’s never a dull moment when things go wrong in his life. To enjoy the next set of misses and hits in Gokuldhaam Society’s unpredictable story, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

