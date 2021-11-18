South Indian beauty Pooja Hegde has lately been vacationing across the Maldives and her attires are absolutely swoon-worthy in every possible way. The actor has mainly opted for comfortable and vibrant floral clothes, pairing them tactfully with suitable jewellery. If you are a bride-to-be, planning to have a beach honeymoon this season, here are a few outfit inspo to help you out.

1. In the first picture from her vacation, Pooja Hegde is spotted dressed in a pair of plain white bottoms which have been put together with a bright floral crop top. The outfit has hues of Orange, Green, and Lavender, which gives it an added Summer effect. The top comes with a matching shirt-jacket and has been styled with a set of black shades and a few pieces of golden jewellery.

2. The Radhe Shyam actor can be seen enjoying a meal in the pool in this gorgeous picture. She is spotted wearing a brown swimsuit which has been paired with a set of bronze earrings. She has also added animal-print sunglasses in accessories, along with a bunch of contrasting golden rings.

3. The actor has decided to go uber cool with this hippy yet classy beach outfit. She has paired a set of loose hipster pants with a contrasting brown bikini top, which gives her outfit a bohemian touch. She has also added a jute bag and a shell necklace which go well with the look.

4. Pooja Hegde can be seen slaying a Summer evening dress in this rustic picture. She has opted for a backless black dress which has been attached with a few round-shaped beads around the neckline. In makeup, she is donning light shimmery eyes and a nude lip colour which makes the outfit stand out.

5. Actor Pooja Hegde is slaying a sober mint green strapless bikini top in this set of pictures. She has kept the fit simple yet elegant by adding a few statement neckpieces. Her minimum makeup look and the matching lightweight shawl add an artistic effect to her attire.

6. In this sizzling picture, Pooja Hegde is donning a bright orange monokini with a deep neck and backless pattern. She has let the outfit speak for itself, pairing it with minimum makeup and accessories. She has also let her hair down here, letting her natural curls sway with the breeze.

