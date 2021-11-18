Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now. Her chic fashion style is what makes her stand out from the crowd. The beauty has already started with the promotions of her upcoming film Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty and made a glamorous statement with a faux leather crop top and belted trousers. A perfect way to kick into the hot chocolate season, no? Haha!

The poise with which Tara carries herself is commendable and with this kind of confidence, she will definitely go a long way in her career.

Tara Sutaria wore a beautiful faux leather chocolate coloured co-ord set by Meshki. It was a classy yet boss babe outfit and Tara totally nailed it with her sheer confidence and looks. Tara flaunted her toned midriff through her outfit and that model face is undoubtedly a million-dollar one!

Tara Sutaria accessorised the look with statement gold rings and paired her chic outfit with Louboutin matching pumps.

Tara donned her signature makeup look with smokey brown eyes with blushed cheeks and nude lips. The beauty opted for a middle parting straight hair look and that bronzer on her toned arms made her shine bright like a diamond.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Tara Sutaria, you stunner! We definitely can’t get over how beautiful you’re looking in this chic outfit!

Meanwhile, Tadap releases on December 3rd, 2021 and Ahan Shetty is making his big Bollywood debut with the Milan Luthria directorial. The trailer of the film is garnering praises from all around and we can’t wait to witness Tara and Ahan’s sizzling chemistry in the same.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria’s first promotional look for Tadap? Tell us in the comments below.

