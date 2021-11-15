Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev star Puja Banerjee is set to get married to Kunal Verma today. However, the actress is more excited to attend her friend Ankita Lokhande’s wedding with Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress still hasn’t revealed any details about her special day but many reports claim that the TV star will be getting married in December.

The Manikarnika star has been very much vocal about her boyfriend and they often share mushy pictures together. A few days back the wedding preparations seem to have started as both the families came together for some kind of ritual.

Meanwhile, Puja Banerjee who will be tying the knot today with Kunal Verma talks about Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and how much she’s looking forward to attending their wedding, she told ETimes, “Vicky and Ankita should be attending. I have invited them. It’s a very private and intimate ceremony. And, I must tell you that Ankita‘s wedding is something I am looking forward to, as soon as I am back in Mumbai after 5-6 days.”

Puja Banerjee added, “I have known Vicky Jain for a very long time. He was friends with Ankita Lokhande first. Vicky is Kunal’s very close friend. I knew about their wedding plans before the news broke out in the public domain. We four are very close. My dosti with Ankita started from the days of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ wherein we worked together.”

Talking about her own wedding, the Qubool Hai star had previously told, “The Goa wedding is a small, intimate affair. We will be having a party in Mumbai after some time, where we’ll have a relatively larger attendance.”

As per reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s marriage will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on December 12. Many celebrities are expected to perform at her wedding and Badshah could be one of them. Before her big day, the Pavitra Rishta star will be travelling to Goa for her Bachelorette party. Currently, their close family and friends have been informed, and their wedding invitations will soon be dispatched.

