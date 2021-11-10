It is the wedding season. Just like many of us, celebrities are also planning for the wedding. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding rumours are already rife in the tinsel town. The actress has now shared a glimpse of the presents she received amid their wedding rumours.

Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship for nearly three years now. Back in June the Pavtria Rishta actress shared a post on Instagram and called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ and thanked him for staying by her side at all times.

Now Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of a few pairs of shoes she got for herself. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. Not just that one of the boxes even had the words ‘happy bride’ written on it. Take a look at the picture below:

The Manikarnika actress gave fans a sneak peek of her gifts but did not add any captions. She simply tagged the brand and added a folded hands emoji. Her picture was enough to confirm that the actress is indeed getting married soon.

If reports are to be believed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will get married in the first half of next month. Earlier this year, her Pavitra Rishta 2.0 co-star Shaheer Sheikh accidentally revealed about Ankita’s wedding while teasing her during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

When Ankita said she had nothing to do after the show, Shaheer said, “Come on, you’re getting married!” Shocked Ankita immediately said, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up. No, no nothing like that.” However, Shaheer then tried to do damage control and said, “I have no idea, can you please wipe that off?” But the damage was already done. The cat was out of the bag!

