Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have a huge fan-following on the internet for their distinct personalities which stand out on the show. The two can be seen growing closer to each other in the recent episodes, fueling their famous couple hashtag ‘TejRan’. According to a recent revelation, Karan Kundrra is already dating his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Yogita Bihani, who has been quite vocal about their close relationship.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi have expressed their romantic feelings for each other on the show and have become quite a hit amongst the viewers. Karan Kundrra was the one to initiate this romantic angle when he confessed his feelings in a conversation with Akasa Singh, who has now been eliminated from the show. In the recent episodes, TejRan could also be seen getting cosy and comfortable with each other, confirming their growing bond.

According to a recent hint revealed by the famous insider, The Khabri, Karan Kundrra and his previous co-star Yogita Bihani have been in a relationship for quite some time now. They are also reportedly planning to get married in the next few months. The TejRan fans, however, have shunned the allegations, claiming that Yogita and Karan are simply close friends and co-workers. Have a look at the tweet by The Khabri here.

#BreakingNews #KaranKundrra is in Relationship with Yogita Bihani and they both are going to get married by next year. Karan & @ColorsTV are playing with #TejasswiPrakash to make a clear way for him.#BiggBoss15 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) November 13, 2021

A GUY AND A GIRL CAN BE FRIENDS TOO WHEN THEY ARE COSTARS TOO — Agrima Mehta (@agrima_mehta) November 13, 2021

Advertisement

In one of the previous episodes, Karan Kundrra was spotted wearing a small chain that had a daisy pendant hanging around. He was seen kissing the small locket while being immersed in deep thoughts, amidst an important task. Some of the viewers have found that the necklace originally belongs to Yogita as she has been spotted wearing it in the past. Have a look.

Don't come at me with your bullshit "tezzrunn izz an emosun" morons. Kundra is already booked outside and woh tum jaise pip squeak little kids ko gadhey bana sakta hai, but not me. Tum logo ko tumhare wet dre*ms mubarak. #BiggBoss15 #ShamitaShetty#NehaBhasin #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/ybgtOVzqNb — ManMarziyaan (@iMeriMarzi) November 7, 2021

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has seen multiple romantic angles, most of which have gone through a turbulent journey on the show. Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, who were the first romantic couple in the game, have already gotten eliminated a few days back. Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend, Raqesh Bapat was brought on the show last week, only to exit within the next few days due to severe health issues. TejRan, on the other hand, seems to be going strong and it is yet to be seen what lies in store for them.

Must Read: Raftaar’s New Song ‘Mask On’ OUT! Combats The Misinformation About COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube