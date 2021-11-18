Pan-India star Prabhas’s fandom keeps growing and growing. The star is loved globally and especially by the females. Touted as the most eligible bachelor in film industry the actor is always in the limelight as his female fans time and again have some really nice things to say about their ‘Darling’. The fans yet again took to social media as they expressed their jealousy.

Prabhas will next be seen in the Pan-India film Radhe Shyam. The actor will be pairing up with Pooja Hegde for the first time and some female fans were a bit jealous with the actress. Recently the song ‘Ee Reethile’ from the film Radhe Shyam was unveiled and it showed Prbahas and Pooja Hegde getting close and having romantic moments which made the female fans of Prabhas a bit jealous and they wrote cute and slick tweets as they expressed their dejection of not being the girl who could romance Prabhas.

Here are some of the best tweets.

“#Prabhas and #PoojaHegde romance in Radhe Shyam makes me jealous, I wish I could replace myself and be there with the man of my dreams😘”

#Prabhas and #PoojaHegde romance in Radhe Shyam makes me jealous, I wish I could replace myself and be there with the man of my dreams😘 — kora⁷ (@thiskomal) November 17, 2021

“Prabhas you have my heart, I wish I could be romancing you instead of Pooja Hegde, I can’t watch you with someone else🥺😭❤️”

Prabhas you have my heart, I wish I could be romancing you instead of Pooja Hegde, I can't watch you with someone else🥺😭❤️ — Ashita Patni (@patni_ashita) November 17, 2021

“#PoojaHegde is so lucky that she gets to romance with #Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, I wish I could be there instead of her🥵”

#PoojaHegde is so lucky that she gets to romance with #Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, I wish I could be there instead of her🥵 — kk21 (@KIMAYA_sk) November 17, 2021

“#PoojaHegde is so lucky, I wish I could be in place of her and get to romance my dream guy, #Prabhas 🙂”

#PoojaHegde is so lucky, I wish I could be in place of her and get to romance my dream guy, #Prabhas 🙂 — Anjali Bhatiya (@anjali_bhatiya) November 17, 2021

“Prabhas makes me weak in the knees I can’t see him romancing onscreen with Pooja Hegde, wish I could replace her😅”

Prabhas makes me weak in the knees I can't see him romancing onscreen with Pooja Hegde, wish I could replace her😅 — komal pandey (@komalpandeyy) November 17, 2021

Prabhas has multiple Pan-India projects in his pocket which include films Radhe Shyam, AdiPurush, Salaar, Spirit and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K.

