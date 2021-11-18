Come 19th November and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are in for a special treat at McD. McDonald’s India (South and West) has curated a special meal – ‘The Rashmika Meal’, in collaboration with Superstar Rashmika Mandanna to delight her fans. This meal includes all of her favorites – McSpicy Fried Chicken, McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri Piri Fries, Nimbu Fizz and McFlurry, in an exclusive packaging.

Just like all of us, Rashmika has her own unique way of relishing her McDonald’s meal. And now, with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ her fans too can eat it her way. She first likes to bite into the McSpicy Fried Chicken. Then she places the Piri Piri fries inside the McSpicy Chicken Burger and bites into it to spice it up real good. She then takes a huge swig of the refreshing Nimbu Fizz and concludes on a sweet note with a generous bite of the creamy McFlurry. McDonald’s India has also unveiled a TVC that shows Rashmika enjoying her meal in her unique way.

Speaking on the launch of The Rashmika Meal, Arvind RP, Director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) says, “Everyone, including the most famous celebrities have their go-to order at McDonald’s. We are really excited to collaborate with Rashmika and bring ‘The Rashmika Meal’ to her millions of fans, and can’t wait to see them enjoy it just the way she does”

When asked about this unique association Rashmika Mandanna said, “McDonald’s has been my comfort food for as long as I can remember. I have grown up with the brand. I have always loved to indulge in the McSpicy Chicken Burger with Piri Piri fries placed inside it. McFlurry has been another go-to to celebrate all big and small wins of life. I am so excited to share my McDonald’s favourites with everyone.”

The Famous Orders platform has seen global success at McDonald’s. From the Mariah Carey Meal in the US to the BTS Meal that was launched in over 50 markets worldwide, the Famous Orders meal is now making its way to India where McDonald’s India is introducing the Rashmika Meal in the Southern markets of India.

‘The Rashmika Meal’ will be available across all McDonald’s restaurants in South India. Customers can order the meal through contactless delivery, contactless takeout, on the go or dine-in at a McDonald’s. This meal will be available only for a limited time.

