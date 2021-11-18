Bollywood seems to be on a wedding spree lately as there have been speculations about numerous marriages lining up in the upcoming months. The most recent reports suggest that actor Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain might also tie the knot soon and it might even be before Ranbir and Alia’s supposed wedding. There have been no confirmations from the couple but the possibility of it happening has already left the fans quite elated.

Advertisement

In the last few days, rumours about celebrity weddings have been all over the social media, some of which involve leading Bollywood actors. A few days back, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married after being in a relationship for over eleven years. Pictures from the ceremony were all over the internet, not just for their stunning attires but also for their undeniable chemistry. Rumours suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be the ones to get married next, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Summer 2022.

Advertisement

However, a latest report by Bollywood Life revealed that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are also planning to get married and it might even happen before next summer. It further states that the couple took this decision while they were on a vacation in Goa and are planning to make it happen sooner than later.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her next romantic-drama film Tadap, which hits the theatres on December 3, 2021. The film stars Ahan Shetty in the lead role and has been directed by Milan Luthria. The movie has already been creating a lot of hype across the country and is expected to work well at the theatres. Tara Sutaria will also be spotted in a bunch of other Bollywood flicks including the sequels Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Termed ‘Naachnewaali’ By Congress Leader: “Nine Out Of 10 People Badmouth Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube