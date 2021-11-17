Bollywood favourite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan next month. Reports of their alleged wedding have got their fans all excited. Amidst these reports, celeb astrologer now predicts the compatibility and future of the celebrity couple.

As Katrina and Vicky’s wedding preparations are in full swing, the Sooryavanshi actress has reportedly started her wedding outfit trials. The two have even found a love nest at a luxurious apartment in Juhu where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are neighbours.

Now as per the ETimes report, Pandit Jagannath Guruji has revealed to them how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would be with each other as life partners. Based on the astrological calculations and face reading, he said, “both Katrina and Vicky are extremely private people. Be it before or after marriage, they would prefer to keep their personal lives aloof from the limelight. Hate to break it to the fans but they might not be particularly happy with the ongoing frenzy and speculations about their marriage”.

The astrologer also spoke about what destiny has in store for them post marriage. He said, “Katrina has always been a very hard working professional, who has made it big in the tinsel town. Her perseverance and focus is what has made her the diva that she is. However, after getting married to Vicky, she is likely to shift her focus more toward her personal and family life. She is in a phase where she wants to take a backseat for a while and enjoy her own space.”

He further clarified that Katrina Kaif will not leave films but will take fewer projects as time goes by. As for Vicky Kaushal, the astrologer said that he will rise to stardom with time and both will lead a happy married life. “They both are very intelligent. As both are self-made, they will always respect each other a lot as partners and always be mindful of their likings,” he said to the publication.

