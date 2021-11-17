Katrina Kaif has built an empire for herself over the years. She rose above her struggling days and evolved into not just a versatile actress but also an entrepreneur. Her makeup line Kay Beauty is shining bright and so are her stars. The actress is soon going to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal. But can you guess their combined worth? Scroll below for all the details.

As earlier reported, Katrina earns about 11 crores per movie. Apart from that, she has a plethora of brand endorsements which is a major source of earning. She also owns Kay Beauty and is an investor in Nykaa, which also recently gave her huge returns. Her total net worth is approx 224 crores.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has recently tasted fame. It was Uri: The Surgical Strike that turned out to be a game-changer for him in the industry. Ever since, he has been flooded with multiple projects that include Govinda Naam Mera, Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht. As per reports, he charges 3-4 crores per film.

Just not that, reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal gets about 2-2.5 crores per brand endorsement. And it’s not hidden that the demand is only increasing over time. He already owns a lavish house in Andheri west and has recently also rented a house in Bandra. He’ll reportedly be staying there after marriage with Katrina Kaif.

All in all, it is said that Vicky has a net worth of around 25 crores. That brings their combined net worth to a total of 249 crores.

