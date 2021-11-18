Kartik Aaryan is right now on the top of his game. The actor who has a kitty overflowing with projects and is on the stream of wrapping up one after the other is all set for the release of his next. Titled Dhamaka the movie stars him as a journalist who is put up at a difficult task of talking to a terrorist as he bombs the city. The actor is coming out of his comfort zone and the shift has been welcomed by the audience.

The Love Aaj Kal actor just before the release of his Netflix original film joined Koimoi to talk about the same. While on that he also made sure to address the fact that the offence quotient of the audience has increased with time and how it is very subjective. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked how does he look at the audience taking offence with everything and anything, and if that bothers him, Kartik Aaryan said, “See with like films you will always have to go with approximate number of people jinko acha laga jinko bura laga (ones who felt good and the ones who felt bad). You should always have that approximate number more that has majority who found it good. The other thing is that focus should also be on what is the larger context the film is trying to showcase and that is what matters.”

Kartik Aaryan also added how it is all subjective and you cannot guess what a particular person will make of it. “Because at this point you make a Godfather and there will be someone who will say yaar mujhe nahi acchi lagi, 3 ghante ki picture thi ( I didn’t like it, it was a three hour movie). So it’s a very vague thing, it’s subjective, what was your mood while you were watching it, you saw half of it, you know there are so many things that happen when you watch a movie. So it’s subjective, I think that’s what it is,” He concluded.

Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Ram Madhvani hits Netflix on November 19.

Catch the exclusive interaction right here:

