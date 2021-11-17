If there’s one person who’s making noise right on social media is Vir Das. By now, we are sure you must have all seen the video of him performing at the John F. Kennedy Center and the internet is going gaga over his monologue on ‘Two Indias’. Now, actor Raza Murad has expressed his disappointment in his monologue. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It isn’t just Murad who’s disappointed but also the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) president BN Tiwari. And not just that, an FIR has also been lodged under the comedian’s name at Tilak Marg Police Station in New Delhi.

In a conversation with ETimes, Raza Murad expressed that Vir Das’ choice of words was mocking India and said, “It is a highly irresponsible statement. You are an Indian, you go abroad to make people laugh at the cost of your country and at our people’s expense. You make fun of us and people identify you as an Indian. If you will speak in that manner, if you don’t respect your country and people, who else will?”.

While FWICE president BN Tiwari and Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit demanded a ban on Vir Das, Raza Murad wasn’t in favour of banning an artist. “I don’t want him to be banned. I am no one to take away anyone’s livelihood but there is always a legal recourse one can take,” the veteran actor said.

However, Murad did add that strict legal action should be taken against Das and offering a public apology isn’t the solution for such cases.

A while ago, Vir Das shared an apology earlier today mentioning that he didn’t mean to demean the country. But it couldn’t convince Raza Murad, who said, “Apologising is an easy way out and it is like you kill someone and then apologise for it. It does not happen that way.”

Here’s the comedian’s monologue, take a look:

What are your thoughts on Raza Murad’s disappointment over Vir Das’ monologue on Two Indias? Tell us in the space below.

